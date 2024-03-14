Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Up 7%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.67. 52,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 15,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

