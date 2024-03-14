PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $18.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,817,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,157 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

