Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

POR stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

