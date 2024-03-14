PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$19.55 and a 52 week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9082432 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

