PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 54,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 22,579 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $575.53 million, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.