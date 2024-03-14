ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

