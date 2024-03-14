ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.24

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 3103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.