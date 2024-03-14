PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.