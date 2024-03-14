Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

DVN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

