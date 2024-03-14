Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.92.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.59 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.17.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

