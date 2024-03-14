Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Financial Contrast

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Q2 and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 3 11 0 2.79 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Q2 presently has a consensus target price of $42.73, suggesting a potential downside of 15.20%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

This table compares Q2 and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $624.62 million 4.77 -$65.38 million ($1.13) -44.60 Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.63 $340,000.00 $0.02 54.03

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -10.47% -6.75% -2.52% Destiny Media Technologies 7.84% 9.46% 8.38%

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Q2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System to monitor and optimize end-user acquisition, engagement and retention, customize and extend the platform, and enhance operational efficiencies. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-based, real-time core processing BaaS platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

