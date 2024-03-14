Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

