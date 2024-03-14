Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $562.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $856,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 71.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 332,565 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.