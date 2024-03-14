Quarterhill (QTRHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

Quarterhill Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.