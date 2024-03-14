Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 105

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 96.20 ($1.23).
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
