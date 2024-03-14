Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Up 11.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 1,016,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,223,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,245 shares of company stock valued at $335,185. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

