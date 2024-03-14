Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 11.4% on Earnings Beat

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,016,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,223,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock valued at $335,185. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 19.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

