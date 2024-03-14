Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

