Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

