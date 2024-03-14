Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

