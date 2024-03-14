Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,928 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.