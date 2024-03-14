Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

ETR stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

