Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

