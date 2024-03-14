Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

