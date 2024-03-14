Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $329.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

