Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $828,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

