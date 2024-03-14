Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

