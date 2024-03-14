Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,355 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 159.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

