Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,663 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

