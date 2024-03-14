Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

