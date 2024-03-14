Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,214 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 306,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.