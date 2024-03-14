Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,520

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,520 ($19.47) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.22) on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,050 ($26.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,615.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,640.24. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,054.79, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

