Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,520

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,520 ($19.47) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
