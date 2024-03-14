Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$65.00.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$64.00 to C$68.00.

2/20/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$62.00.

2/14/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.21 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

