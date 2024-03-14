Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Regency Affiliates Price Performance
RAFI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Regency Affiliates has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.
About Regency Affiliates
