Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 590

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 590 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 479.60 ($6.14) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,996.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 421.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 474.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

