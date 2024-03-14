Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 162,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

