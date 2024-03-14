Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

