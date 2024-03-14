Reviewing Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Graphene Manufacturing Group and Air Products and Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphene Manufacturing Group N/A N/A N/A Air Products and Chemicals 18.82% 16.84% 8.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphene Manufacturing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Products and Chemicals $12.60 billion 4.36 $2.30 billion $10.48 23.60

This table compares Graphene Manufacturing Group and Air Products and Chemicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Graphene Manufacturing Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graphene Manufacturing Group and Air Products and Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphene Manufacturing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products and Chemicals 1 7 7 0 2.40

Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus target price of $280.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Graphene Manufacturing Group.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Graphene Manufacturing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

(Get Free Report)

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil. Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richlands, Australia.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.