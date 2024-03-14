Reviewing WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and RiceBran Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.76 billion 0.49 $110.00 million N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies $41.62 million 0.04 -$7.86 million ($2.39) -0.08

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.5% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WK Kellogg and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies -51.01% -122.53% -38.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WK Kellogg and RiceBran Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 8 0 0 1.80 RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential downside of 21.18%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than RiceBran Technologies.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats RiceBran Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value SRB derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious, carbohydrate, and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends. It serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

