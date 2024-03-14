Richard J. Benjamin Sells 29,378 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $368.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

