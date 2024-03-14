Richard J. Benjamin Sells 29,378 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Free Report) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $368.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cerus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.