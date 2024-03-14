Richards Packaging Income to Issue None Dividend of $0.36 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
