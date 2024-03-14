Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $11.95. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 6,986,018 shares traded.
Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 219,414 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
