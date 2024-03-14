Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 8,638,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 43,845,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.