Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.18. 8,638,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,845,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Specifically, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

