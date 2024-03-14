RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.81

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.81 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55.80 ($0.71). RM shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 22,204 shares traded.
RM Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -335.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About RM
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RM
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.