Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHL

Scholastic Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.