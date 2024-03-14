Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHL opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scholastic by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

