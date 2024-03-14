Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.84

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 104900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

