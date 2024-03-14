Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

