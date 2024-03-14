Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87. Worthington Steel has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

